Mindset Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 43,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $512.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

