Mindset Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.