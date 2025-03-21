Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

