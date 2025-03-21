MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.16. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

