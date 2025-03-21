Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 4566096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

Mobile Streams Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of £44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of -0.40.

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Mobile Streams had a negative net margin of 219.95% and a negative return on equity of 142.39%.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

