Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Decreased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $609.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $636.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

