Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $665.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $710.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $588.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $493,807,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $140,795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.