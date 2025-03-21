Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2029 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.22.

MAU stock opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

