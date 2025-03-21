Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.41), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 215.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.
Motorsport Games Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.16.
Motorsport Games Company Profile
