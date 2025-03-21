MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $843.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $835.19 and its 200 day moving average is $840.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $799.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

