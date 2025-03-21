MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

