MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.03 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,241.39. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,196 shares of company stock worth $3,144,160 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

