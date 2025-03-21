MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

