MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $45.81 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $59.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

