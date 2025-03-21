MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $135,537,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.