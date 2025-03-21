MRP Capital Investments LLC Invests $105,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

