MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 255 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.25 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.