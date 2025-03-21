MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 640 shares.The stock last traded at $100.24 and had previously closed at $100.70.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.