National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.00 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $79.12.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

