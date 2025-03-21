Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 75,392 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 811,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

