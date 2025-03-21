Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

