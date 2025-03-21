Natixis Advisors LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $210.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $232.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.72 and its 200 day moving average is $207.18.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.