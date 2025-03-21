Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Penumbra worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Penumbra by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,965,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,030,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 0.7 %

PEN opened at $281.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 827.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,118.40. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,918 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEN

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.