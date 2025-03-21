Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,484 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 437,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $11,672,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 230,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,736.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 140,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.06%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

