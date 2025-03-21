Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DSC Meridian Capital LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. DSC Meridian Capital LP now owns 167,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

TECK stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

