Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

