Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 233,013 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.45.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.