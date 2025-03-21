Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,949 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,648,000 after buying an additional 571,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after buying an additional 358,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,714,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after buying an additional 326,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,731,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.