Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 10% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.65. 209,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,136,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.04.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

