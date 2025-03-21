Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 10% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.65. 209,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,136,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a support level?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.