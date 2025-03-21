Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $950.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $956.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $854.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.