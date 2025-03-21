New Hope Co. Limited (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is a 11.8% increase from New Hope’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
New Hope Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20.
New Hope Company Profile
