NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

