NikolAI (NIKO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One NikolAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NikolAI has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $64,960.54 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NikolAI has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI launched on October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00112065 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $63,431.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

