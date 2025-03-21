Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNCHY opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.09. Nissan Chemical has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $42.08.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

