Noble Financial Forecasts Bitcoin Depot FY2025 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.10. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

