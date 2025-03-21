Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 183 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $491.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.