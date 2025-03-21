Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 183 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of ISRG opened at $491.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.