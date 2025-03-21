Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NU by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,942,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,869 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,340,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 166,098 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 426,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.