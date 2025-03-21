Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,310,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,825,000 after purchasing an additional 347,982 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,272,000 after purchasing an additional 457,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.