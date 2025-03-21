Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,239 shares of company stock worth $14,956,786. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $294.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

