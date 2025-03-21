Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 1,834 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,712 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

