Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 71,817 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

