NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.72% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NWE opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

