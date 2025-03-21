NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.64. 1,342,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,181,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 635,271 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,949 shares during the period. Samsung C&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 511,168 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

