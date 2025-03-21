NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.47 and traded as high as C$12.62. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 1,535,428 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVA. Desjardins downgraded NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.54.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$403,776.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,759 shares of company stock valued at $683,326. 20.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.