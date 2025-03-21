NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 151,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,942,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

NuZee Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

About NuZee

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.