NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Shares of NVDA opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $17,052,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,966,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 51,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $17,419,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

