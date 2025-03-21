NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $125.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as low as $115.42 and last traded at $116.72. 84,699,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 316,192,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.53.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

