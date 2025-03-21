NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,356.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NVR by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,283.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,619.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,572.24. NVR has a 52 week low of $7,015.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

