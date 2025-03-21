NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $196.95 and last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 443013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.1 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

