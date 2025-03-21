Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 25.3 %

Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.98.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

