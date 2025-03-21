Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 25.3 %
Shares of LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.98.
About Octopus Titan VCT
